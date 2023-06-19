Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.67. 3,107,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,807. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

