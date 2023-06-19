Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 200,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,710,000. iShares MSCI Germany ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at about $778,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 89,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,466 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $908,000.

NYSEARCA EWG traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.91. 2,059,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,442. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

