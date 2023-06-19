OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPK opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.66. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,031,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,041,836.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gary J. Nabel bought 187,608 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $339,570.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,172.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 200,031,694 shares in the company, valued at $264,041,836.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

