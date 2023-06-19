Orchid (OXT) Trading Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, Orchid has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $53.67 million and $17.20 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0558 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018178 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018493 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00014874 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,921.15 or 0.99960483 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05106148 USD and is up 4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,853,751.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

