OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

OSI Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OSIS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.33. The stock had a trading volume of 289,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,299. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $127.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.42 and its 200 day moving average is $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $128,863.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $128,863.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,970 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,489. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,566,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

