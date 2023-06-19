Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) PT Lowered to GBX 355 at Barclays

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from GBX 400 ($5.01) to GBX 355 ($4.44) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ONTTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 400 ($5.01) to GBX 350 ($4.38) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 460 ($5.76) to GBX 390 ($4.88) in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

ONTTF opened at $2.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.20.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

