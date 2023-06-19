Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 107.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,673 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,805 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 3.2% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.87.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.53. 54,823,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,967,731. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $247.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.67 and a 200 day moving average of $187.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

