Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,434 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $457,571,000 after buying an additional 38,215 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after buying an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after buying an additional 1,536,744 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.87.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PANW traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.53. 54,823,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,967,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 391.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $247.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

