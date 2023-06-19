PancakeSwap (CAKE) Achieves Market Cap of $287.62 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00005201 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $287.62 million and $14.41 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 387,756,414 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,697,936 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

