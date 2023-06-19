Parkside Advisors LLC Has $642,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Parkside Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2 %

PM stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,547,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,965. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average of $98.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

