Parkside Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Parkside Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,803 shares during the quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,436,000 after buying an additional 13,675,236 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,720,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,678 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.57. 1,261,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,615. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.09. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2693 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

