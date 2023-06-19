Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Now Covered by Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins started coverage on shares of Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Patriot Battery Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Patriot Battery Metals from C$8.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Patriot Battery Metals Stock Up 5.0 %

Patriot Battery Metals stock opened at C$13.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.14. Patriot Battery Metals has a 52 week low of C$1.54 and a 52 week high of C$13.38.

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition and development of mineral projects containing battery, base and precious metals. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Eastmain, Lac Du Beryl, and Pontax. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

