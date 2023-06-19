Pax Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.01 Billion (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $45.71 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000592 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007718 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,007,269,397 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

