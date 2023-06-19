Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 258,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 159,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Peninsula Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Peninsula Energy

(Get Rating)

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.