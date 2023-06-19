Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 258,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 159,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
Peninsula Energy Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.
About Peninsula Energy
Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peninsula Energy (PENMF)
