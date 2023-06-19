Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,547,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,965. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.37. The stock has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

