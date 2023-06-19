PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PHX. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of PHX Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

PHX opened at C$5.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.18. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$3.94 and a 1-year high of C$8.93. The company has a market cap of C$304.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.31.

PHX Energy Services Dividend Announcement

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$166.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.35 million. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 42.19%. On average, analysts expect that PHX Energy Services will post 1.2463466 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

