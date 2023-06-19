Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Truist Financial

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.48.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Price Performance

PLUG stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.39. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter worth $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.