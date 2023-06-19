Powerledger Trading Down 0.9% This Week (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Powerledger token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Powerledger has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Powerledger has a total market cap of $60.29 million and approximately $982,037.11 worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

