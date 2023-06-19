Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Short Interest Down 7.7% in May

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 717,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of DTIL stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.66. 1,521,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,857. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 148.72% and a negative net margin of 355.12%. Equities analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 46,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $38,539.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,365.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 70.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 9.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DTIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

