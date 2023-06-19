Presearch (PRE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $72,602.64

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Presearch has a market cap of $12.66 million and approximately $72,602.64 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

