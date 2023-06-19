Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.45 and last traded at $41.64. 4,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 17,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.81.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 31,370 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 635.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 34,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,244,000.

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.