Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 676,400 shares of company stock valued at $141,305,875 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Trading Down 0.1 %

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce stock opened at $211.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $206.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.