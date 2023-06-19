Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 135,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $156.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.47. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

