Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 469 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $868.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $697.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $627.78. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The company has a market capitalization of $358.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

