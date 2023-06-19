Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 6,687 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $47.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $114.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

