ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) is Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,409,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,491 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ comprises about 22.0% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $53,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSQ. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $149,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $10.75 on Monday. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

