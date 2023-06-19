ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, June 23rd

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, June 23rd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 23rd.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BOIL opened at $3.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $123.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,402.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 159,690 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $1,778,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

