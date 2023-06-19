Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Lowered to $320.00 at Truist Financial

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $341.44.

PSA stock opened at $287.10 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $357.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.64. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

