Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Lowered to $320.00 at Truist Financial

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $341.44.
Public Storage Price Performance
PSA stock opened at $287.10 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $357.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.64. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45.
Public Storage Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
