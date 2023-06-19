Qtum Reaches Market Capitalization of $214.49 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $214.49 million and $17.98 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00007690 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.05 or 0.06460376 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00042703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00031977 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00016575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,704,656 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

