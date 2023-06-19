Raydium (RAY) One Day Volume Reaches $1.45 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $36.43 million and $1.45 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,413,270 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

