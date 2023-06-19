Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Trading 2.9% Higher

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 26,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 255,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Red Pine Exploration Stock Up 2.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$29.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.19.

About Red Pine Exploration

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 7,132 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.

