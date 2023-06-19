Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Shares Down 1.8%

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Rating) was down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.35). Approximately 10,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 16,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.35).

Redx Pharma Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of £90.43 million, a P/E ratio of -300.00 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.48.

About Redx Pharma

(Get Rating)

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand driven cancer; and RXC007, an oral selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.