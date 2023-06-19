Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 123,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 259,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Renesas Electronics Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.