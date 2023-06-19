ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE) Insider Acquires £12,000 in Stock

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating) insider Iain G. Ross bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,015.02).

ReNeuron Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of LON:RENE opened at GBX 8.40 ($0.11) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of £4.80 million, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.08. ReNeuron Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 33 ($0.41).

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

About ReNeuron Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.