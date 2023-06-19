Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.0728 on Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Request has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $72.79 million and $1.62 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0728 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018159 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018590 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00014916 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,937.29 or 0.99893823 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07131369 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $554,571.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

