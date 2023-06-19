Reviewing UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) and Protech Home Medical (OTCMKTS:PTQQF)

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) and Protech Home Medical (OTCMKTS:PTQQF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for UFP Technologies and Protech Home Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Protech Home Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

UFP Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $171.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.07%. Given UFP Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe UFP Technologies is more favorable than Protech Home Medical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 12.27% 23.36% 13.78% Protech Home Medical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UFP Technologies and Protech Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares UFP Technologies and Protech Home Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $353.79 million 4.00 $41.79 million $6.10 30.50 Protech Home Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Protech Home Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of UFP Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of UFP Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Protech Home Medical on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UFP Technologies

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners. It also provides molded composites for commercial aviation and military gear for use in backpack components, knee and elbow pads, eyewear, and helmets; recycled protective packaging for business-to-consumer brands primarily focused on electronics, candles, wine, and other high-volume consumer products; and reusable cases and custom for applications in military ballistics panels, virtual training systems, drones, communications equipment, and rugged portable computers. In addition, the company provides engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets for applications in military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, air filtration, and protective cases and inserts. It markets and sells its products in the United States principally through a direct sales force. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

About Protech Home Medical

(Get Rating)

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Patient Home Monitoring Corp. and changed its name to Protech Home Medical Corp. in April 2018. Protech Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

