RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Up 7.1 %

RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.85. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

About RiceBran Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

