RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Up 7.1 %
RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.85. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%.
Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies
About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
