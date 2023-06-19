Ripio Credit Network Market Cap Reaches $751,978.49 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $751,978.49 and $9,449.23 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018198 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018490 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00014896 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,902.36 or 1.00010141 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

