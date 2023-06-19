Ross Group (LON:RGP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.60

Ross Group Plc (LON:RGP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 11144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.06.

Ross Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management services. The company was incorporated in 1913 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

