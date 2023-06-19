Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.25) price target on the stock.

ROR has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital raised Rotork to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.38) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.13) to GBX 345 ($4.32) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.38) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 339 ($4.24).

Rotork Stock Performance

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 325 ($4.07) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 225.20 ($2.82) and a one year high of GBX 344.80 ($4.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,954.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 325.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 320.66.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

