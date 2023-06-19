Round Dollar (RD) Trading Down 0% This Week

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. Round Dollar has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $5.89 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Round Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Round Dollar token can now be purchased for $5.90 or 0.00022139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

