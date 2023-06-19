Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 146 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UNP opened at $204.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.28. The company has a market cap of $124.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

