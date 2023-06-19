Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 559 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,395,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 400.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,760,000 after buying an additional 344,170 shares during the period.

BATS:JPHY opened at $44.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.47. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $56.51.

