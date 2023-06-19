Royal Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $178.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.61. The firm has a market cap of $153.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

