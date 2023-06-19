Royal Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises about 1.2% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,792,000 after buying an additional 179,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,875,000 after buying an additional 87,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 689.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,349,000 after buying an additional 74,957 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9,859.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 50,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 38,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYH opened at $278.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.61. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $249.86 and a twelve month high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

