Royal Fund Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IYJ stock opened at $103.79 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.36.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

