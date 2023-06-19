Royal Fund Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. UBS Group began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $294.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.05. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

