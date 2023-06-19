Royal Fund Management LLC Invests $6.98 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 97,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $73.39 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

