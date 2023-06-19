RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC reduced its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in RPM International by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.91.

Insider Activity

RPM International Price Performance

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $85.22 on Monday. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $74.68 and a one year high of $106.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average of $87.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

