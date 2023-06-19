Sage Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 806 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.19. 53,050,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,080,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

